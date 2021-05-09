Best Preps Tyler Award for Boys Track and Field: Bullard's Blake Blain
What his coach said:
"Blake competes in the 110M hurdles, 300M hurdles and as a pole vaulter on our Varsity track team. Our hurdle and vaulting program has respectable depth at both levels because he has been instrumental in getting other athletes to try both events. He takes time to mentor younger athletes even at the risk of them performing better than him. Blake is not only a track athlete at Bullard High School, but a campus leader. As a junior, he is currently in the running for one of the top 3 GPA spots in his class and is the returning starting quarterback for the varsity football team."