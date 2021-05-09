Best Preps Tyler Award for Boys Tennis: All Saints' Ben Kiblinger
What his coach said:
"Ben, who has signed to play tennis at Sam is a true definition of servant leadership. As one of the highest rated tennis players in the East Texas area with a UTR of 10.23, it would be easy for Ben to have an arrogant attitude. However, just the opposite is true. Our team looks to Ben for leadership because of his humble and caring attitude, as well as his responsible and honest behavior. He is the 2019 and 2021 TAPPS 4A Boys State Singles Champion(*2020 tournament was cancelled). And while he is certainly worthy of his individual accomplishments, Ben continues to put the team first and is always willing to do whatever is best for the team as a whole. While his skill level exceeds mine, he remains very coachable and is always willing to learn - not only how to be a better player, but how to be a better person. Our team is better because of Ben."