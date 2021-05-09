M. Roberts Digital Award for Boys Swimming: Tyler Legacy's Chase Fields
What his coach said:
Chase is polite, respectful, and coachable. Strong student, leader on team through words and example, never missed or late for practice in four years, always gave best effort and continued to improve. Multiple district titles, multiple regional titles, state qualifier as junior, state finalist as senior, school record holder, All-American consideration 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Academic All-American consideration.