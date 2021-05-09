Best Preps Tyler Award for Boys Powerlifting: Whitehouse's Lance Deal
What his coach said:
"Lance is a great athlete and competitor as well as an exceptional young man to be around. Lance has been a leader for the powerlifting team and has helped get the program to where it is today. Lance is the epitome of a selfless, hard working young man that not only is top notch when it comes to training and sports but also as a young man with high class and character. Lance has been in powerlifting all four years, qualifying for regionals the last 2 years. Not only because of his own success, but also because of his willingness to always help other, be an example for other lifters, and for being a great you man is the reason he is WHS' Best Prep nominee."