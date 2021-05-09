J&K Storage Award for Baseball: Lindale's Brandon Burckel
What his coach said:
"Brandon is a perfect example of being a leader in the student-athlete community. He takes pride on and off the field by his success in signing with the University of Houston and having a GPA of almost 100. Brandon has so much love for his school and his classmates. Brandon goes to as many school events as he can and is always one of the loudest in cheering on Lindale. He is interactive with promoting teammates on social media as well as in person."