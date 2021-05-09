Best Preps Tyler Award for Academics: Whitehouse's Ashley Smith
What her coach said:
"Ashley has a GPA of 109.05, which ranks first in her class at Whitehouse High Shcool. Ashley is a phenomenal student and leader at our school. She excels in the classroom and very active in student government and other activities. She has shown great work ethic in both cross Country and Track and will always do what she is asked of her without question. She epitomizes what a true at student athlete is. There is no doubt in my mind that she will be very successful in whatever she chooses to do."