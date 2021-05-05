Mike Maddox took over as the athletic director at Lindale ISD in 2017.
That was the same year he received the National Christian Schools Athletic Association Football Coach of the Year award while he was at Grace Community School.
Since Maddox has been at Lindale, the athletic teams have been successful. But in 2020-21, Lindale’s athletic program has taken it to another level.
For his efforts, Maddox was named the winner of this year’s Peters Autosports Best Preps Athletic Director of the Year award.
The Lindale volleyball team went 27-1. The Lindale football team was 13-3 and advanced to a state championship game for the first time in program history.
The Lady Eagles basketball team finished 24-5 and advanced to the regional quarterfinals. The boys basketball team went 24-6 and advanced to the regional semifinals.
The Lindale boys soccer team won 19 games and advanced to the playoffs. The Lindale girls soccer team also qualified for the playoffs.
The girls powerlifting team sent nine competitors to the state met.
The Lindale boys won the District 16-4A track and field meet and then won the area meet. The Eagles also had pole vaulter Grace Bowman win the Class 4A Region II meet to qualify for state.
The girls tennis doubles team of Jacey King and Taegan Michel won regionals and qualified for the state tennis tournament.
The Lindale baseball team qualified for the playoffs.