KyAmbria Acy, Tyler Legacy High School, GPA: 3.3
What her coach said:
KyAmbria is a very caring and sweet young lady.
She is a hard worker and loves golf. She has been on the varsity team since she was a freshman.
She is a joy to work with as she also comes out and works with the younger players.
KyAmbria helps the homeless at the champagne house in Lindale.
She volunteers to teach golf to the little kids at Hollytree Country Club and at the First Tee of Greater Tyler.
KyAmbria recently helped the Lady Raiders win the District 10-6A golf championship and she was runner-up medalist.