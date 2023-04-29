KyAmbria Acy, Tyler Legacy High School, GPA: 3.3

What her coach said:

KyAmbria is a very caring and sweet young lady.

Medalist
Earning medalist honors at the District 10-6A Girls Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp. Winning medalist were (from left) Isabella Miller (third-place), Emily Machin (district champion) and KyAmbria Acy (runner-up).

She is a hard worker and loves golf. She has been on the varsity team since she was a freshman.

She is a joy to work with as she also comes out and works with the younger players.

KyAmbria helps the homeless at the champagne house in Lindale.

Kyambria Acy, 14, demonstrates the accuracy challenge on No. 10 during the First Tee Skills Golf Challenge at The Cascades Golf & Country Club on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Pictured are golfers Eric Dampf, Scott Baker, Danny Hoppis and Casey Rhymes.

She volunteers to teach golf to the little kids at Hollytree Country Club and at the First Tee of Greater Tyler.

KyAmbria recently helped the Lady Raiders win the District 10-6A golf championship and she was runner-up medalist.

