Jacob Cole
Tyler Legacy's Jacob Cole (center) accepts the UT Health East Texas Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Award for boys golf award from TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard (left) and Don McKay of UT Health East Texas Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute on Tuesday during Best Preps Tyler 2023 presented by Peters Autosports at Green Acres Baptist Crosswalk Center.

 Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Jacob Cole, Tyler Legacy High School, GPA: 3.45

What his coach said: 

It is a tremendous honor and privilege to write this nomination for Best Preps.

Tyler Legacy Golf Coach David McElveen (left) with Jacob Cole, who won the bronze in Trinity Christain Academy's The Tradition Memorial Golf Tournament at Texas Star Golf Club in Euless.

Without a doubt this student/player has grown from being a regular student his freshman year to an outstanding student that epitomizes the very best in leadership, commitment to excellence and being a team player on campus and off.

Previous years he and his dad have helped in the First Tee program of Greater Tyler.

Tyler Legacy’s Jacob Cole will be competing on Monday and Tuesday in the UIL Class 6A State Golf Tournament.

He works with other students in starting and maintaining a fitness program that will benefit them now and in the future.

Jacob has been giving time to help others on the golf course on their swings and course strategy.

