Jacob Cole, Tyler Legacy High School, GPA: 3.45
What his coach said:
It is a tremendous honor and privilege to write this nomination for Best Preps.
Without a doubt this student/player has grown from being a regular student his freshman year to an outstanding student that epitomizes the very best in leadership, commitment to excellence and being a team player on campus and off.
Previous years he and his dad have helped in the First Tee program of Greater Tyler.
He works with other students in starting and maintaining a fitness program that will benefit them now and in the future.
Jacob has been giving time to help others on the golf course on their swings and course strategy.