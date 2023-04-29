Trey Mazratian, Lindale, GPA: 101.865
What his coach said:
Trey Mazratian is a special young man.
Everyone that knows him, knows that there is something different about him. He has always had a strong desire to learn and grow as a leader. He has an infectious personality, a genuine care and concern for people around him, and he always looks to encourage people to better themselves.
Trey has made such an impact on Lindale High School. This young man is truly one of the best I have ever had the pleasure of coaching.
As a dad, I would love for my son to have the character and competitive nature that Trey Mazratian has.
He has countless hours of volunteer work:
Grace Student Ministries Leadership Team
Junior High 7 on 7 Coach
Lindale Spring league Basketball Coach
Christmas Helper
Elementary Door opener (Friday mornings)
Lindale Youth Football Volunteer Coach.
Trey is also a Fellowship of Christian Athlete All-Star football player.