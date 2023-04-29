Trey Mazratian, Lindale, GPA: 101.865

What his coach said:

Trey Mazratian is a special young man.

Everyone that knows him, knows that there is something different about him. He has always had a strong desire to learn and grow as a leader. He has an infectious personality, a genuine care and concern for people around him, and he always looks to encourage people to better themselves.

CHAPEL.HILL.LINDALE.39.jpg
Buy Now

Lindale’s Trey Mazratian is shown.

Trey has made such an impact on Lindale High School. This young man is truly one of the best I have ever had the pleasure of coaching.

BIGMAN.CHALLENGE.NEWSPAPER.10.jpg
Buy Now

Lindale’s Trey Mazratian competes in the tire flip pendulum at the Tyler Legacy Lineman Challenge.

As a dad, I would love for my son to have the character and competitive nature that Trey Mazratian has.

He has countless hours of volunteer work:

Grace Student Ministries Leadership Team

Junior High 7 on 7 Coach

Lindale Spring league Basketball Coach

Christmas Helper

Elementary Door opener (Friday mornings)

Lindale Youth Football Volunteer Coach.

Trey is also a Fellowship of Christian Athlete All-Star football player.

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed