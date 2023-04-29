Blakely Roseberry, Grace Community; GPA: 4.12
What her coach said:
Blakely Roseberry is my Best Preps nominee because she is the true definition of a leader. Not only is she an excellent athlete, she is an incredible communicator and encourager. She has been team captain for the past four years and resolves problems and situations within in the team many times before I even hear about them. She is extremely honest and dependable and completes tasks well before deadlines. She is also an excellent role model. She gives 100 percent at each practice, is rarely late for 5:45 a.m. practices and cheers for her teammates during every race. Blakely is the first to compliment her teammates when they have had a good practice and is not afraid to confront the team when a practice was not ‘up to the standard.’ Blakely also helps with the junior high swim team. She helps get them organized at meets, runs warm-ups at meets, gives them tips on technique and racing strategy and is constantly encouraging them to go faster than they think they can go. Because of Blakely, the Grace Community girls swim team has been able to be one of the top three private schools in Texas for the past four years. Blakely Roseberry is the perfect candidate to receive the Best Preps award.