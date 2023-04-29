Brianna Martin, Chapel Hill; GPA: 4.03
What her coach said:
Brianna Martin moved to Chapel Hill from Japan halfway through her freshman year when her parents retired from the U.S. Air Force. She enrolled in January, and that was the year we never came back from spring break due to COVID-19. She had to try out for drill team virtually and had the intrinsic motivation to prepare herself to try her hand at something she had never done before, and she made the team.
From the get-go, I could tell that Brianna was going to go far in our program. She has a work ethic like no other, and she goes above and beyond for her coaches, teammates and friends every single day. She is extremely creative and is my go-to girl for creating graphics for various fundraising or performance events we put on throughout the year. As a senior this year, she assisted in teaching our junior high drill team students to help them prepare for their own tryouts, and she held practice sessions at her home that went late into the night to help out and encourage students trying out for high school drill team for the first time. She has a heart of gold and would give absolutely anyone the shirt off her back.