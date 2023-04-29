Isaac Natera
Bishop Gorman's Isaac Natera (center) accepts the Tyler Morning Telegraph award for boys track and field from TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard (left) and M. Roberts Media and M. Roberts Digital Vice President of Technology Bret Jacomet on Tuesday during Best Preps Tyler 2023 presented by Peters Autosports at Green Acres Baptist Crosswalk Center.

 Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Isaac Natera, Bishop Gorman; GPA: 3.5

What his coach said:

Bishop Gorman senior Isaac Natera has participated in track and field since the sixth grade and now as a senior captain will have led his team for seven straight years.

Bishop Gorman’s Isaac Natera competes at the Tyler Legacy Cross Country Invitational at UT Tyler.

Isaac constantly sets the bar high for his peers by his love and dedication, often training extra outside the normal practice times all while balancing his academic schedule and a part-time job.

Gorman Signing
Bishop Gorman's Isaac Natera signs with UT Tyler.

His hard work has paid off and he will bring his talents and passion to the University of Texas at Tyler cross country and track teams in the fall of 2023.

