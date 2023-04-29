Isaac Natera, Bishop Gorman; GPA: 3.5
What his coach said:
Bishop Gorman senior Isaac Natera has participated in track and field since the sixth grade and now as a senior captain will have led his team for seven straight years.
Isaac constantly sets the bar high for his peers by his love and dedication, often training extra outside the normal practice times all while balancing his academic schedule and a part-time job.
His hard work has paid off and he will bring his talents and passion to the University of Texas at Tyler cross country and track teams in the fall of 2023.