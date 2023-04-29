Michael Green, Grace Community; GPA: 3.95
What his coach said:
Michael Green is my Best Preps nominee because of his outstanding character, leadership, athleticism and his competitiveness. He is very easy to coach and will do everything he can to improve his technique, power and stamina. Michael led the Grace Community boys swim team to four consecutive first-place team finishes at regionals, one first-place state title, two runner-up finishes at state and one fifth-place finish at state. He won the top regional swimmer two out of four years. He was named first-team All-State (TISCA) in both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. This year, in TAPPS, he was named second-team All-State with second-place finishes at state in both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Michael encourages his teammates not only in swimming, but also in academics. His academic abilities have landed him a spot on the Academic All-State team the last two years. Michael has also been a very active member of National Honor Society for the past two years and is in the Distinguished Scholars Program. He spends several hours per week tutoring students in several different subjects. Another one of Michael’s leadership duties includes being a Life Group leader at Grace Community School, which involves weekly meetings with peers and faculty to assist in planning and execution of events and service projects. Michael is also a very active member of the Green Acres Baptist Church youth group. He would be an excellent recipient for the Best Preps Swimming Award.