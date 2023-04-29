Haley Bryand, Arp; GPA: 4.0
What her coach said:
Haley Bryand has proven to be one of the best students to ever walk the halls at Arp ISD. Her accomplishments are innumerable, but it is her character, honesty, dedication to service and humility that truly sets her apart.
Haley actively leads various activities at Arp High School. Haley holds high praise from her classmates as is evident by the various offices she has been elected to. Her greatest trait is how she lets her light shine for Christ. The entire Arp ISD school community is better because of the impact made by Haley Bryand.