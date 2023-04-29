Haley Bryand
Arp's Haley Bryand accepts the Tyler Morning Telegraph award for bass fishing from TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard (left) and Tyler Morning Telegraph publisher and M. Roberts Media Senior Vice President Justin Wilcox on Tuesday during Best Preps Tyler 2023 presented by Peters Autosports at Green Acres Baptist Crosswalk Center.

 Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Haley Bryand, Arp; GPA: 4.0

What her coach said:

Haley Bryand has proven to be one of the best students to ever walk the halls at Arp ISD. Her accomplishments are innumerable, but it is her character, honesty, dedication to service and humility that truly sets her apart.

Haley Bryand, of Arp, beautifully belts out America the Beautiful during the Arp Garden Club 80th anniversary celebration. The event took place in downtown Arp on Wednesday.

Haley actively leads various activities at Arp High School. Haley holds high praise from her classmates as is evident by the various offices she has been elected to. Her greatest trait is how she lets her light shine for Christ. The entire Arp ISD school community is better because of the impact made by Haley Bryand.

