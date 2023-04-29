Bailey Blanton, Troup; GPA: 3.94
What her coach said:
Bailey is a multi-sport athlete and is currently ranked No. 2 in her class. She is one of the most coachable players I have ever had the pleasure of coaching.
She is kind to everyone and is willing to outwork anyone in all of our programs. She is kind-hearted and always takes time to acknowledge the younger kids in our community that look up to her.
She is not only a talented athlete, but she is a very bright and dedicated student, that is always setting a good example for those to follow. She is a natural born leader with an excellent head on her shoulders. Her teammates would follow her through fire if that's what she asked of them.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Bailey as an athlete, student and as someone that I trust the safety and wellbeing of my children with. Bailey has a very bright future ahead of her and is very deserving of such an honor as this.