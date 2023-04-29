Bailey Blanton
Troup's Bailey Blanton (center) accepts the Carpet One Tyler Softball Award from TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard (left) and Tyler Morning Telegraph publisher and M. Roberts Media Senior Vice President Justin Wilcox on Tuesday during Best Preps Tyler 2023 presented by Peters Autosports at Green Acres Baptist Crosswalk Center.

 Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bailey Blanton, Troup; GPA: 3.94

What her coach said:

Bailey is a multi-sport athlete and is currently ranked No. 2 in her class. She is one of the most coachable players I have ever had the pleasure of coaching.

Troup’s Bailey Blanton (35) takes a shot against Tatum on Tuesday in Troup.

She is kind to everyone and is willing to outwork anyone in all of our programs. She is kind-hearted and always takes time to acknowledge the younger kids in our community that look up to her.

She is not only a talented athlete, but she is a very bright and dedicated student, that is always setting a good example for those to follow. She is a natural born leader with an excellent head on her shoulders. Her teammates would follow her through fire if that's what she asked of them.

Bailey Blanton adds to Troup's lead with a two-run home run during Troup's 19-0 win in Game 1 of a best-of-three bi-district series against New Diana on Friday at LeTourneau University in Longview. Game 2 is 6 p.m. Friday.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Bailey as an athlete, student and as someone that I trust the safety and wellbeing of my children with. Bailey has a very bright future ahead of her and is very deserving of such an honor as this.

