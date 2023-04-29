Greg Branch has made his mark on multiple East Texas baseball programs over the years.
He was at Cayuga, Arp, Frankston and Oakwood before landing at Whitehouse in 2019.
His first season with the Wildcats was cut short due to COVID-19 in 2020.
In 2021, Whitehouse went 25-7 and lost in the bi-district round of the playoffs. In 2022, the Wildcats went 22-12. They swept their bi-district series with Texas High (7-1, 3-1) and were on to the area round.
But before Whitehouse’s series with Corsicana, Branch found out he was going to have to have emergency surgery and would be unable to attend the games.
The Wildcats were eliminated in the area round of the playoffs and the season was over.
Branch is back on the field for the Wildcats this season as they were 20-3 and ranked No. 2 in Class 5A by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association as of April 6.
Several of the Whitehouse baseball players have signed or committed to play in college.