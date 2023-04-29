Mineola's Luke Blackwell is the 2023 Peters Autosports Athletic Director of the Year for Best Preps Tyler.
The Mineola program was in contention in all sports and entering the final month of competition, the Yellowjackets are in eighth place in the Lone Star Cup.
Thus far the Lady 'Jackets won the district volleyball with the best record in school history.
With Class 3A Player of the Year and the All-Rose Country Player of the Year Dawson Pendergrass, Coach Blackwell led the Mineola football team to a fourth place in District 5-3A Division I and the Yellowjackets upset Jefferson, the District 6-5A Division I champion, in bi-district.
The Lady 'Jackets basketball team finished fourth in district and captured bi-district and area playoff wins before falling to eventual state tournament representative Winnsboro in the third round of the postseason.
In boys basketball, Mineola set a school record by advancing all the way to the regional finals. The Yellowjackets finished second in district and won four playoff games.
In powerlifting, Mineola had multiple regional qualifiers and Shylah Kratzmeyer finished fifth in the girls state meet.
The Lady 'Jackets won the district golf championship.
In his six years as head coach of the football Yellowjackets, Mineola has made the playoffs five times including a district championship in 2020.
Blackwell, a 1995 graduate of Mineola High School, was named athletic director and head football coach of the Mineola Yellowjackets in March 2017.
Prior to being named AD and head football coach, Blackwell was assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the past five seasons, the most recent three being the most successful years in Yellowjackets history.
Mineola reached three straight state semifinals, including two state title games and one memorable championship in 2016.
During his time as defensive coordinator, the Yellowjackets allowed 16 points per game, outscoring opponents by 22.9 points per game.
Blackwell returned to Mineola in 2008, first joining the athletic department as head boys track coach for nine seasons.
As track coach, the Yellowjackets won six straight district championships, two area titles, one regional title and a state championship in the 1,600-meter relay in 2015.