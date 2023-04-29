Mia Zuniga, Tyler Legacy; GPA: 3.53
What her coach said:
Mia Zuniga won the 114-pound class at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet in Frisco with a total of 885 pounds, which was a state record. She also set the squat record at 370 pounds and the bench record of 215 pounds.
Mia is a three-time Region 3 champion in the 114-pound class. She has three out of the four Region 3 records and broke her own records from 2022. She has the regional record in squat (370), bench (225) and total weight (870 pounds).
Mia is the ambassador for Red Raider powerlifting. She has shown dedication to this sport as well as keeping up with her grades and participating in cross country. Her dedication and determination is something that has greatly impacted Tyler Legacy powerlifting.