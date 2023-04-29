Mia Zuniga
Tyler Legacy's Mia Zuniga (center) accepts the ETX View award for girls powerlifting from Alyssa Purselley-Hankins (left), East Texas Regional Advertising Director, and TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard (right) on Tuesday during Best Preps Tyler 2023 presented by Peters Autosports at Green Acres Baptist Crosswalk Center.

 Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mia Zuniga, Tyler Legacy; GPA: 3.53

What her coach said:

Mia Zuniga won the 114-pound class at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet in Frisco with a total of 885 pounds, which was a state record. She also set the squat record at 370 pounds and the bench record of 215 pounds.

Tyler Legacy’s Mia Zuniga took first place at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet.

Mia is a three-time Region 3 champion in the 114-pound class. She has three out of the four Region 3 records and broke her own records from 2022. She has the regional record in squat (370), bench (225) and total weight (870 pounds).

Mia Zuniga of Tyler Legacy is awarded the Girls Powerlifting Student Athlete of the Year award during the Best Preps Tyler awards presentation, on Tuesday April 25, 2023, at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

Mia is the ambassador for Red Raider powerlifting. She has shown dedication to this sport as well as keeping up with her grades and participating in cross country. Her dedication and determination is something that has greatly impacted Tyler Legacy powerlifting.

