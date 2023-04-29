Carter McLaughlin
Buy Now

Whitehouse's Carter McLaughlin (center) accepts the M. Roberts Digital Award for lacrosse from TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard (left) and M. Roberts Media and M. Roberts Digital Vice President of Technology Bret Jacomet on Tuesday during Best Preps Tyler 2023 presented by Peters Autosports at Green Acres Baptist Crosswalk Center.

 Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Carter McLaughlin, Whitehouse; GPA: 4.0

What his coach said:

Carter has recently joined us from California this summer. He has proven himself capable of being selected for varsity play and has inspired others to improve their game as well. He also advocated lacrosse to his football and wrestling friends at Whitehouse and since then, we have gained five more players on the team. He is constantly working hard and has a great attitude that will only help him in his endeavors through life.

138 carter mclaughlin 10.JPG

Whitehouse’s Carter McLaughlin will compete at the UIL Wrestling State Tournament.

He was also the Class 5A state runner-up in wrestling in the 138-pound weight class.

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed