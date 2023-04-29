Carter McLaughlin, Whitehouse; GPA: 4.0
What his coach said:
Carter has recently joined us from California this summer. He has proven himself capable of being selected for varsity play and has inspired others to improve their game as well. He also advocated lacrosse to his football and wrestling friends at Whitehouse and since then, we have gained five more players on the team. He is constantly working hard and has a great attitude that will only help him in his endeavors through life.
He was also the Class 5A state runner-up in wrestling in the 138-pound weight class.