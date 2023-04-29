Niyah Gee, Bullard; GPA: 5.0
What her coach said:
There are very few athletes that catch an eye of spectators within seconds of the start of a match, Niyah falls within that few. She is a very special, high character, coachable, flighty, fantastically skilled player that appears to be indestructible as her opponents try to stop her. Niyah may be a freshman, but she is is currently tied for the most goals on the team with 20 goals and nine assists with three regular season matches left (who has tremendously helped us into a first-place spot in district). She is not only an outstanding athlete with superior ability, but her teammates have also voted for her as a teammate that has made the most positive impact on and off the field for their team, whom has also never missed a game or practice. They see her as a joy and a positive light on the team.