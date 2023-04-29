Morgan Salitore, Bishop Gorman; GPA: 4.04
What her coach said:
Morgan Salitore is an outstanding athlete, student and ambassador. I have worked with her in middle and high school and her work ethic is impeccable. She is kind and considerate to others and always strives to be her best. She is a strong leader and motivates the team when we need a little more encouragement. Morgan has an outgoing, positive attitude and a vivacious personality. She never misses a practice, game or event and is always the last person cleaning up. I could not be more thrilled to nominate her and thank her for the hard work, determination and passion that she has put into our cheer program.