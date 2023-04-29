Chesni Speaker
Jacksonville's Chesni Speaker (second from left)) accepts the Kona Ice Going the Extra Mile Award from TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard (left) and Tara Hargrove and Justin Hagrove of Kona Ice on Tuesday during Best Preps Tyler 2023 presented by Peters Autosports at Green Acres Baptist Crosswalk Center.

 Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Chesni Speaker, Jacksonville High School, GPA: 99.62

What her coach said:

Chesni is the epitome of STUDENT athlete. She works so hard on the field but her level of effort in the classroom and the community is unmatched. She is a great teammate, always puts others first, and celebrates everyone else's success just as she would her own.

Chesni is a great leader as she has been voted captain by her peers in three different sports. She seeks out opportunities to be a friend but also is not scared to hold her peers accountable. 

Chesni has countless volunteer hours:

Mission trip 2021

Mission trip 2022

Vacation Bible School (2020-2022)

Little League Volleyball Coach

Operation Christmas Child (2020-2022)

Central Baptist Trunk or Treat 2020-2022

Powerlifting meet 2023

Middle school small group church leader 2021-2023

Sesquicentennial petting zoo volunteer 2022

Nursing Home volunteer 2022

JHS Teacher Breakfast volunteer.

