Chesni Speaker, Jacksonville High School, GPA: 99.62
What her coach said:
Chesni is the epitome of STUDENT athlete. She works so hard on the field but her level of effort in the classroom and the community is unmatched. She is a great teammate, always puts others first, and celebrates everyone else's success just as she would her own.
Chesni is a great leader as she has been voted captain by her peers in three different sports. She seeks out opportunities to be a friend but also is not scared to hold her peers accountable.
Chesni has countless volunteer hours:
Mission trip 2021
Mission trip 2022
Vacation Bible School (2020-2022)
Little League Volleyball Coach
Operation Christmas Child (2020-2022)
Central Baptist Trunk or Treat 2020-2022
Powerlifting meet 2023
Middle school small group church leader 2021-2023
Sesquicentennial petting zoo volunteer 2022
Nursing Home volunteer 2022
JHS Teacher Breakfast volunteer.