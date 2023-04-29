Emotion, grittiness and sportsmanship were on full display between the Tyler Lady Lions and Whitehouse LadyCats on Feb. 3.
The rivals fought tooth-and-nail throughout before the Lady Lions gradually pulled away in the second half of the District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Lions Den in Tyler.
Then with a few minutes remaining, Tyler Coach Amber Wiley inserted her senior, Kamora Jackson, who had missed the previous 33 games with an ACL injury.
With the outcome decided, Whitehouse Coach Jay Fitts instructed his team to turn the ball over to give Jackson one more opportunity to score.
Kiana Thornton turned the ball over so Jackson had a shot. Thornton and Jackson embraced and after the throw-in, Jackson swished a 3-pointer in the Lady Lions’ 55-31 win.
When the ball went through the net the crowd roared.
“It was such an emotional night,” said Jackson, who, along with five other Lady Lions, were honored on Senior Night before the game. “I was determined to score. What wonderful sportsmanship by Whitehouse and their players and coaches. I can’t thank them enough. I am so grateful to Whitehouse and to my teammates.”
Members of Coach Fitts' team includes: sophomore Kiana Thornton, junior Malazia Pardue, freshman Tayla Morris, freshman Mahayla McMahon, freshman Savannah Onley, senior Massila Kadi, junior Audrey Brody, junior Kate Jones, sophomore Hailey Morrison and freshman Indeya Williams.
Fitts' assistant coaches are Regan Smith, Toy Wilson and Stacey Hendrix.