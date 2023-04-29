Josh Hayes, Bishop Gorman; GPA: 4.0
What his coach said:
Josh has been a team captain for each of his years wrestling. He coaches and officiates youth wrestling and is active in promoting the sport in East Texas.
His career record was 109-44. He placed fourth in Maryland as a freshman, third in Texas as a junior and second in Texas as a senior. (COVID-19 canceled his sophomore year).
His senior year, he entered nine tournaments — won five, second in three, and third at one. He earned Outstanding Wrestler awards at two of those.