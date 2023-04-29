Josh Hayes, Bishop Gorman; GPA: 4.0

What his coach said:

Josh has been a team captain for each of his years wrestling. He coaches and officiates youth wrestling and is active in promoting the sport in East Texas.

Bishop Gorman’s Josh Hayes takes on Gianluca Sabella during the Ark-La-Tex Southern Classic Saturday at Haddad Gymnasium.

His career record was 109-44. He placed fourth in Maryland as a freshman, third in Texas as a junior and second in Texas as a senior. (COVID-19 canceled his sophomore year).

Bishop Gorman's Josh Hayes defeats Gianluca Sabella during the Ark-La-Tex Southern Classic Saturday at Haddad Gymnasium.

His senior year, he entered nine tournaments — won five, second in three, and third at one. He earned Outstanding Wrestler awards at two of those.

