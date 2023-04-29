Sofia Benedict, Bishop Gorman; GPA: 3.45
What her coach said:
Sofia began to show interest in athletic training her freshman year. For the first two years, she absorbed all she could about the profession, even to the point of wanting to pursue it after graduation. This past summer, we were hit with an unfortunate set of circumstances and would not have an athletic trainer for the school year. This would stunt the growth of the student trainer program and put our summer camps and school sports programs in a bind. Fortunately, we would receive help with rotating trainers, not having someone full time would put us in a bind. Out of pure selflessness, Sofia committed to being on campus all summer. She would set up water stations for the activities going on, would set up supplies needed for the sidelines for the teams, and make sure everything was clean and orderly in the training room. She set up ice baths, disinfected commonly used areas in the training room and aided the trainers that rotated in and out through summer. She took her service commitment even further by traveling with the football teams during the season and being available whenever asked at other home sporting events. She was truly a model for generosity, selflessness and dedication for her school. Not surprisingly, Sofia didn’t hesitate to help when there was a need. Over these last few years, she has grown up to be extremely loyal, reliable and steadfast in all she does. She takes her responsibilities seriously and does an amazing job keeping up with that she does. I am so grateful to her for everything she has done.