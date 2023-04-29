What her coach said:
Audrey has a GPA of 108.659. Audrey is a two-year member of the Whitehouse varsity girls basketball program and was elected captain this season by her teammates. Unlike many athletes I have coached in the past, Audrey takes tremendous pride in her role as a captain.
She is what we refer to as an ‘energy giver’, a person who remains positive and encouraging at all times and therefore is able to be a positive force in times of adversity. First and foremost, Audrey understands the importance of leading by example and attacks each day to improve not only individually, but more importantly to her, the team’s success. She listens intently to her teammates and coaches, channels a competitive demeanor to drive our team and values above all else sacrifice for the good of the team. With four freshmen in our varsity program this season, Audrey guided them on a daily basis to fight through frustration and adversity. Her leadership was key to our growth this season and having her back in this role next season will prove to be invaluable. Her maturity and focus create a level of dependability between her and our team. She models on a daily basis the approach needed to perform at a high level. Audrey is truly the standard when it comes to defining a student-athlete. She balances a rigorous academic schedule while being highly involved in community service with her church and our Whitehouse community. Audrey’s impact on our program, Whitehouse High School and the community has been one of great inspiration and I am excited to see the success she will experience in her senior year.