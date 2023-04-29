All Saints' Lauren Kiblinger (center) accepts the ETX View award for girls tennis from TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard (left) and East Texas Regional Advertising Director Alyssa Purselley-Hankins on Tuesday during Best Preps Tyler 2023 presented by Peters Autosports at Green Acres Baptist Crosswalk Center.
The All Saints Trojans captured both the boys and girls TAPPS 4A state tennis championships in Waco. Team members include (front row, from left) Lauren Davis, Millie McGehee, Ashley Bloch, Shaanti Dasgupta, Caroline Twaddell, Caroline Rowan, Lauren Kiblinger; (second row) Coach Nick Anderson, Cullen Walker, Nathan Kiblinger, Eli Saunders, Mason Adcock, Jess Chisholm, James Moore, Rex Davis and Coach Will Turman.
Lauren is well deserving of the Best Preps Award. She is the two-time defending TAPPS 4A State Champion in singles.
Not only is Lauren a terrific tennis player, but she is role model team captain and teammate. As the recipient of the 2022 TAPPS 4A Sportsmanship Award, Lauren always wins and loses with grace and class.