Payton Campbell
Tyler High School, GPA: 3.8
What his coach said:
Payton has competed in the Powerlifting program for four years, earning regional berths three times.
We have enjoyed having Payton in our program. He has competed well and has been a key member of our powerlifting team.
Not only does Payton have a great Grade Point Average, but he is a member of the National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society.
Payton also competed on the Lions football team where he made All-District 7-5A Division I honorable mention.
Payton volunteers throughout the Tyler community. He has served countless hours volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank.