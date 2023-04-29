Natalie Constante, Bullard High School, GPA: 4.919
What her coach said:
Natalie is our Varsity girls team captain for the past two years. She is very coachable and is a great leader to all underclassmen and Middle School
tennis players. She works, volunteers, takes lessons, clinics, and maintains a high GPA and class rank.
She has goals to become a Marine Biologist and has been accepted to The University of Florida and Texas A&M.
I have been coaching at the club level and in school districts for 21 years, and there is absolutely no one who compares to Natalie and her work ethic and leadership and drive. She has helped turn the Bullard ISD Tennis program into a competitive and well-respected program. I recommend her in the highest way and honor possible.
Has over 100 volunteer hours this school year:
● Colonial Hills Baptist Church — built set pieces for God’s Kids performances;
● UM Army Camp — constructed wheelchair ramps on specific properties;
● Tennis — helped coach Middle School Tennis kids at matches;
● Nicholas Pet Haven — cleaned kennels, took dogs on walks, bathed, and fed the animals;
● Bullard Southern Baptist Church — was a group leader and played with the children during their VBS week;
● Three Lakes Middle School — helped the librarian reshelve and organize the entire library for beginning of school, and aided a teacher in setting up classroom for meet the teacher;
● Bullard High School - led groups of freshman around the high school to introduce them to where their classes would be and excite them about the year;
● First Baptist of Bullard — cooked hotdogs, popcorn, and cotton candy for the children during their Easter family event;
● Freedom 5k — passed out water bottles to the runners participating in the race;
● Bullard Primary School — worked at Christmas rotations for the kids to wins tickets for prizes.
● Followed Dr. Ramsey and his team at Tyler Animal Clinic while they completed daily animal wellness exams, endoscopies, laparoscopic spays, and x-rays.