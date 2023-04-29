Dawson Pendergrass posted a standout career as a student-athlete for Mineola High School.
In four years for the Yellowjackets on the football field, he had 820 carries for 7,414 yards with 88 touchdowns. He also had 70 catches for 1,179 and 16 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 171 tackles with 15 interceptions — five returned for touchdowns — and four fumble recoveries.
As a senior, Pendergrass did it all for the Yellowjackets. Listed as a running back, Pendergrass was also forced into some quarterback duties. He rushed for 3,184 yards and 38 touchdowns on 358 carries. He was 30 of 60 passing for 479 yards and six touchdowns. He had eight catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. He converted seven two-point conversions. On special teams, he blocked four extra-point attempts. On defense, he had 19 tackles and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
He was the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Football Player of the Year and was the Class 3A Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Year.
Pendergrass is also a standout on the basketball court, helping lead the Yellowjackets to the Class 3A Region II final. He averaged 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He had 15 blocks and was the District 13-3A Defensive MVP. He also earned Class 3A Region II All-Region honors from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
He also competed in track and field and played golf for Mineola.
“Dawson has represented our program with high standards from the first day he entered high school as a freshman,” Mineola athletic director and head football coach Luke Blackwell said. “He has led with hard work and dependability.”
Pendergrass has a 3.0 grade point average.
Pendergrass has signed to play football at Baylor University.
Pendergrass has been selected as the CHRISTUS Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Male Athlete of the Year at Best Preps Tyler 2023.