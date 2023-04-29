Callie Bailey is a two-sport star in softball and volleyball at Bullard High School.
Through 29 games and April 5, Bailey was hitting .389 with three doubles, three triples, 15 RBIs, 40 runs scored and 28 stolen bases for the 26-3 Lady Panthers, who were ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A at the time.
Bailey was also on the Bullard softball team last season that advanced to the UIL State Softball Tournament for the second consecutive season. Bailey hit .431 with 57 RBIs, 53 runs and 27 stolen bases in her junior season and was selected to the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Softball first team.
“Callie is our Best Preps nominee for a multitude of reasons,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said. “She is young lady who excels on and off the softball field and she demonstrates an unusual understanding that to be the best you must have sacrifice, perseverance, attention to detail and be able to live and work with a greater purpose. She elevates everyone around her on a daily basis, as a friend and teammate.”
Bailey was also the libero for the volleyball team. She was the District 18-4A MVP, leading Bullard to a district title.
“When I tried to think of the best words to describe Callie for this nomination — many great words came to my mind,” Murry said. “She is a tremendously hard-working athlete who has been a constant for Bullard softball since she blessed us with her arrival last year. She is highly skilled, has a great softball IQ and she is always thinking, always watching and always working. I can't give a better overall description than ‘she is a dream to coach’. This kid competes in whatever she does ... and we could not ask for a better role model for our softball program or for this award. She loves Jesus, she’s drama free and she’s fearless, in life and athletics.”
Bailey has a 4.8 grade point average.
Bailey has signed to play softball at Texas Woman’s University.
Bailey has been selected as the Best Preps Tyler Female Athlete of the Year.