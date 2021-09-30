Bervin Brown wanted to get back to East Texas.
With his wife working in Tyler, Brown took a job at Tyler Legacy High School coaching freshman football and freshman boys basketball.
But when first-year Legacy girls basketball assistant coach J.J. Montgomery departing at the end of August to become the head men’s basketball coach at Angelina College, Lady Raider head basketball coach Ross Barber knew he had a coaching vacancy to fill, but he also knew just the man for the job.
“When the situation came up, I didn’t freak out because I knew I already had my guy,” Barber said. “I immediately picked up the phone and called Coach (Greg) Priest, and he told me to call Coach (Joe) Willis, and Coach Willis was on board with it. I went to (Coach Brown’s) classroom and told him, and I’ve never seen that dude smile as big as he did. He was excited, and we’re fired up.”
Brown began coaching at Terrell in 1999 and then went to Edgewood. Brown was the head track and field coach at Edgewood and also coached football. He started as an assistant coach for the boys basketball program before switching over to the girls’ side.
In Brown’s first season on the Edgewood girls basketball coaching staff, the Lady Dogs reached the state tournament in 2012.
In 2014, Brown became the head girls basketball coach at Gainesville High School. After leading Gainesville to the playoffs for the first time in 30 years during his two-year stint, another job opened in 2016 when Barber left Waco High School to take a job at then Tyler Lee, now Legacy.
Brown was Barber’s successor at Waco, where he was the head girls basketball coach for five seasons, following five seasons for Barber.
“I actually met Coach Brown on the golf course in San Antonio that year, and he was picking my brain about the roster,” Barber said. “We started a bond there. And then we matched up with their district in the playoffs, so I would go get film from him, and he would send me scouting reports. It’s funny how it has worked out, but we are fired up to have him join our program.”
Brown said he is also excited for the opportunity.
“First of all, Coach Barber is a good coach and a great guy,” Brown said. “I wanted to come back home because I had been away from my wife for a while, and it was a great opportunity to come back home. I’m very excited to be back in East Texas. I can’t even verbalize how excited I am to be able to work with this program. I think the world of where they are, and I think I have some things I can add, as well. I love coaching basketball, and I’m ready to get to work.”
Girls basketball teams can begin practice Oct. 20, and Nov. 5 is the first day for regular season games.