A transfer and a freshman had an immediate impact on the Tyler Junior College football team last week.
Now the duo of linebacker Xavier Benson and quarterback General Booty want to turn the standout statistics into wins for the Apaches.
They will get a chance on Saturday as TJC takes on Navarro College at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. It is the Southwest Junior College Football Conference opener.
Both Benson, a sophomore transfer from Texas Tech, and Booty, a true freshman from Allen High School, are among the leaders in the nation after the opening game, a 49-28 loss to Kilgore College last week.
Benson is second in the nation in tackles with 13, while Booty is tied for first in TD passes with four and third in yardage with 321. Wide receiver Jeremiah Cooley is first in TD receptions with three.
Both Benson and Booty would trade their stats for wins. They both appreciated the fans at the first game but added there will be something more positive for the Apache faithful this week.
As a senior at Texarkana Pleasant Grove High School, Benson led the Hawks to the Class 4A Division II state title with a 41-21 win over West Orange-Stark in the championship game in 2019.
At Texas Tech, Benson became a regular as a redshirt freshman, appearing in all 12 games and making 10 starts. He had 57 tackles on the season (36 solo), along with 4.0 tackles for a loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry. He had a career-high nine tackles against Texas.
Following the season, Benson needed a change.
“I decided to leave Texas Tech and take a semester off for my mental health,” said Benson, a political science major who would like to be a civil rights attorney someday. “I wanted to make sure I was OK. I was thinking about the best route for me. I wanted to prove to myself to make sure I still love football. I chose the JUCO route and I still love football.”
Benson said the defense will get better, it is only a matter of correcting some things.
Offensively, Booty comes to Tyler with a rich family history in football and a name that is unforgettable.
“There’s really not a special story to it,” Booty said of his given name. “When my dad (Abram) was growing up he loved the military. He was never in the military, but he loves the military. One day he was trying to be creative and he came up with the name General and he said if he had a son I’m naming him General. He got my mom to go along so that’s how I got the name.”
Booty’s grandfather, Johnny Booty, who was a standout QB in his own right and played at Arkansas and Mississippi State, told his grandson he was the “field general.”
The TJC freshman’s father, Abram, played wide receiver at LSU, while his three uncles — John David, Josh and Drake, were all quarterbacks. All were coached by his grandfather, who was an All-American high school football player at Shreveport (Louisiana) Woodlawn High School.
Josh, John David and Abram played at Evangel Christian High School, while youngest brother Jake played at Calvary Baptist High School, all in the Shreveport area.
Josh is believed to be the only high school athlete to be chosen national player of the year in two sports (football and baseball). He was the No. 5 overall choice by the Florida Marlins in 1994. He also played in the NFL with Cleveland, Seattle and Oakland.
Abram, who played football at Evangel Christian from 1993 to 1996, set national career records in receiving yards (5,867 yards), receptions (302) and touchdowns (83). He later played at LSU and Valdosta State and with Cleveland in the NFL. General’s parents, Abraham and Amy, live in Allen.
John David played at USC, leading the Trojans to Rose Bowl victories in 2007 and 2008. He was drafted by Minnesota and also played for Tennessee and Houston. He now lives in California.
Josh flew in from Florida to see General’s first start. Also, his grandfather and parents were in attendance.
General was the starting QB at Texas powerhouse Allen and had several Division I offers as well as Yale, but due to COVID-19 numbers and to improve his shot at other schools, he decided to come to TJC.
“Tyler was the first to reach out to me,” General said. “I came to visit; I loved the town, I loved the city. I liked Coach (Thomas) Rocco and what they wanted to do offensively.”
Now, he is ready to get the Apaches in the win column.
“The offensive line did a great job against Kilgore and I feel we have a chance to be a great offense,” General said.
Both Benson and Booty thanked the support of the fans and both said the Tribe fans can expect great things in 2021.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Military and first responders will be honored on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as part of the Apaches football game against Navarro College on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. ... All current and former military personnel and first responders will be admitted free of charge with appropriate identification. Men and women of the armed forces and first responders will serve as honorary captains and a special halftime performance featuring the Apache Band, Apaches Belles and Navarro Band will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. ... Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ... Tickets are on sale by visiting the Apaches Ticketing Page (https://www.apacheathletics.com/apache-athletics-ticketing?skipMobile=1). ... Tickets for reserved seating are $7 and ends at noon Saturday. Reserved seating is not sold at the gate. General admission tickets are $5 and may be purchased online or at the stadium. ... Both TJC soccer teams are at home on Saturday against Paris at Pat Hartley Field. The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men.