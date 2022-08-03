Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 12 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Van Vandals.

Van made the playoffs for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons and posted a winning record for the 8th time in 19 seasons. And last season started with a 12-0 record before a loss to state finalist Gilmer in the third round. The offense was depleted by graduation, and the Vandals inherit some new competition in district, but a winning record and playoff berth appear likely based on track record.

Poll history: Van was ranked in every poll in 2019 and every poll in 2021, but the Vandals slid out of the rankings for eight weeks in 2020. Van ended the 2021 season ranked No. 4 and were in the top five for the final five weeks.

That dude: Beau Barton. The senior linebacker is a tackling machine. Barton had 150 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and nine sacks last season.

———

For more on Van and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.