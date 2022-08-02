Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 12 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Tenaha Tigers.

Tenaha has a new head coach but a familiar one. Terry Ward coached the Tigers from 2009-14, winning 65 games. Tenaha won a state championship in 2011 under Ward and reached the Class 1A Division II championship game in 2012. Ward was the head coach at Harleton from 2015-18 and Grapeland from in 2019-20 before coaching as an assistant at Frankston in 2021. Now, he’s back at Tenaha to take over a program that has been to the playoffs all in 15 of the past 16 seasons.

Poll history: Tenaha was ranked in the first six editions of the poll in 2019 but dropped out and remained out for the final six weeks. Tenaha opened the 2020 season at No. 14, but dropped out of the rankings and never returned before spending nine of the 12 weeks ranked in 2021. The Tigers’ highest ranking was No. 7, which they’ve reached three times.

That dude: Ja’Tyrian Moore. The junior wide receiver/defensive back was the district Co-MVP as a sophomore with 45 catches for 540 yards and 19 touchdowns to go with 1,140 all-purpose yards.

———

For more on Tenaha and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.

Schedule

Aug. 26: West Sabine

Sept. 2: San Augustine

Sept. 9: at Joaquin

Sept. 16: Arp

Sept. 23: at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: * Carlisle

Oct. 14: *Alto

Oct. 21: * at Cushing

Oct. 28: * Mount Enterprise

Nov. 4: * at Overton

* District 11-2A Division II game

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted