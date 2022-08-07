Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 10 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Pleasant Grove Hawks.

Before Josh Gibson took over as head coach, Pleasant Grove had missed the playoffs three straight years and won five total games. Since Gibson took over, the Hawks have won at least six games for eight consecutive seasons and have reached the playoffs in all of those years, including winning state titles in 2017 and 2019 and advancing to the championship game in 2019. The Hawks went 8-6 last season and should be in contention to make another deep run in 2022.

Poll history: Pleasant Grove spent the first 27 editions of the poll ranked in the top six, making it as high as No. 2 twice. The Hawks missed the poll in seven of the final weeks of 2021 before getting hot in the playoffs.

That dude: Jaylen Boardley. The four-star running back had 1,219 rushing yards, 428 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Boardley is ranked as the No. 7 running back in the country with offers that include Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, North Texas, SMU and Texas Tech. UTSA commit Vic Shaw is also a difference maker for the Hawks.

For more on Pleasant Grove and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.

