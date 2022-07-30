Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 14 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Paris Wildcats.

Paris posted its 11th consecutive winning season and also its 11th straight trip to the postseason last year. Steven Hohenberger has led the way for the past nine seasons, and the two seasons prior was Barry Bowman, who won 17 games in his only two seasons at Paris after three straight state championships at Daingerfield from 2008-10. Bowman had also been the head coach at Bullard before Daingerfield and Paris and most recently at Center, compiling 101 career wins, following a stint on the staff at Pine Tree. Hohenberger has 88 career wins in his time at Irving Nimitz and Paris, and the Wildcats look set to have a strong 2022 as the frontrunners in District 8-4A Division I after powerhouses Argyle and Melissa moved to Class 5A.

Poll history: Paris has landed in the poll at least once in all three seasons. The Wildcats’ first appearance came in the fourth poll of 2019, entering at No. 9 and making it as high as No. 7 the following week. Paris was No. 11 the next two weeks and then left the poll until making it just once late in the 2020 season at No. 14. Paris was in the poll three times in 2021. This is Paris’ fourth time to be ranked No. 14 in the poll.

That dude: Trevin Hohenberger. The running back/linebacker had 111 tackles and seven sacks last season.

———

For more on other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports