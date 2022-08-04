Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 11 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Mineola Yellow Jackets.

Mineola has had consistent success since 2014 when it went to the state championship game, winning a title two years later in 2016. The Yellow Jackets have only missed the playoffs once since 2013 and should be back in the postseason once again in 2022 with 14 starters back from a team that went 7-5 last season.

Poll history: Mineola was unranked the entire 2019 season and then got up to No. 2 to end the 2020 season. The Yellow Jackets were ranked for the first eight weeks of 2021 before falling out for the final four weeks.

That dude: Dawson Pendergrass. The Baylor commit is a force for Mineola. Last season, Pendergrass carried the ball 195 times for 2,004 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had 18 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he had 47 tackles and six interceptions.

For more on Mineola and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.