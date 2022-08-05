Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 11 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll: the Marshall Mavericks.

Marshall returned to the playoffs last season after a one-year hiatus. The Mavericks have missed the postseason just four times since 2004 and will look to build on an 8-4 record in 2021. Marshall will have a new head coach as Jack Alvarez has replaced Jake Griedl. Alvarez has 193 career wins at West Sabine, Kirbyville, Ennis, Copperas Cove and most recently Cuero, where he led the Gobblers to a 13-2 record last season.

Poll history: Marshall was ranked No. 3 in the inaugural preseason poll in 2019, but dropped out of the poll after three weeks before returning five weeks later and being ranked for 13 consecutive weeks. Marshall was ranked seven times in 2021, finishing the season ranked No. 8.

That dude: J.Q. Davis. The running back rushed for 1,502 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and had 211 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

For more on Marshall and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.