Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 10 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Malakoff Tigers.

Malakoff has won at least nine games in nine straight seasons, with five double-digit win seasons in that span. The last time the Tigers won fewer than eight games was in 2008 when they were 0-10. That was also the season before Jamie Driskell arrived, and it’s been a winning program ever since he arrived in 2009, going 129-33.

Poll history: Malakoff was unranked for four straight weeks in 2021, but most of the time, Malakoff has not only been ranked, but in the top five. Malakoff has been in the top four for 24 weeks and has been No. 1 eight times. Despite slotting in at No. 10, Malakoff received two first-place votes in this year’s preseason poll.

That dude: Zack Studley. The linebacker had 100 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three interceptions, a forced fumble and five passes broken up last season.

———

For more on Malakoff and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports