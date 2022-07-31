Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 13 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets.

Elysian Fields will have a new head coach after the retirement of Scott Ford. Former Wichita Falls Hirschi offensive coordinator Justin Crow takes over. And a lot of players graduated for the Yellow Jackets, who have made the playoffs in all of the past six seasons and picked up program win No. 400 last season.

Poll history: Elysian Fields was in the first five polls in the inaugural 2019 season before missing 11 of the next 12 weeks into the 2020 season. Once Elysian Fields got back in the poll in 2020, the Yellow Jackets have been in 21 consecutive polls and as high as No. 5 to start the 2021 season.

That dude: Dravian Rather. The junior running back had 117 carries for 841 yards and eight touchdowns last season and will take on an even bigger role this year.

