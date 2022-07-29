Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 14 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Brook Hill Guard.

Brook Hill went 6-4 last season but lost several players to graduation. It’s a young team for the Guard, but Scott Ryle’s bunch is always competitive and will likely have several new players step up and produce.

Poll history: Brook Hill was ranked at No. 15 once in the inaugural 2019 season of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15. The Guard didn’t find the rankings in 2020 before reaching the poll six times in 2021, making it as high as No. 11. The No. 14 spot this year is Brook Hill’s first time to land in the preseason poll.

That dude: Von Dawson. Jonah McCown, the son of former NFL quarterback Luke McCown, is joining the Guard as the new quarterback, but it’s hard to ignore what Dawson did as a junior. Dawson had eight interceptions and four fumble recoveries. He’s also a contributor on offense, so look for Dawson to once again be a big-time playmaker for Brook Hill as a senior.

For more on Brook Hill and other East Texas high school football programs, check out The Zone magazine, which is scheduled to release on Aug. 21 inside the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal.