West Rusk's Geremiah Smith carries the ball against Troup on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium in New London. (Courtney C ase/News Journal Photo)

West Rusk went out and dominated its District 9-3A Division II opener with a 58-20 win over previously unbeaten Troup.

Coupled with a loss by then No. 1 Tatum, the Raiders (5-0) were rewarded by landing in the top spot of the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.

West Rusk received 12 of the first-place votes. Mount Vernon (5-0) got one first-place vote, and Timpson (3-0) captured the other two first-place votes.

Mount Vernon and Timpson follow West Rusk in the poll, followed by Waskom and Tatum. Gladewater, which was previously No. 10 after a 1-2 start, moved into a tie for the No. 6 spot with Harmony.

No teams dropped out and no new teams entered the small-school rankings.

In the big-school poll, Carthage was selected as the unanimous No. 1 team after a 28-7 win over Gilmer.

Longview, Texas High, Chapel Hill and Gilmer rounded out the top five. Van, Tyler Legacy, Rusk and Kilgore all stayed in the top, while Tyler High moved in at No. 10.

Marshall entered the rankings at No. 15 following a 17-10 victory over Pine Tree.

Notable matchups this week are No. 4 Chapel Hill at No. 11 Lindale, No. 13 Henderson at No. 14 Athens, Pleasant Grove at No. 1 Carthage and Jefferson at No. 14 White Oak.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

———

#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team                 Points       Record      Last Week

1. Carthage (15) 225            3-0            1

2. Longview        203            4-1            3

3. Texas High      185            3-0            4

4. Chapel Hill       175            5-0            5

5. Gilmer            167            4-1            2

6. Van                155            5-0            6

7. Tyler Legacy    141            2-2            7

8. Rusk               121            5-0            9

9. Kilgore            112            4-1            10

10. Tyler             81             3-2            12

11. Lindale          66             2-3            13

12. Pine Tree       48             2-2            8

13. Henderson    42             3-1            15

14. Athens          38             4-1            11

15. Marshall        23             2-2            NR

Others receiving votes: Lufkin 10; Paris 6; Pleasant Grove 3.

Dropped out: No. 14 Paris.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team                 Points       Record      Last Week

1. West Rusk (12) 222          5-0            2

2. Mount Vernon (1) 208       5-0            3

3. Timpson (2)    192            3-0            4

4. Waskom          166            4-1            5

5. Tatum             151            4-1            1

T6. Gladewater    145            2-2            10

T6. Harmony       145            4-0            6

8. Beckville         136            5-0            7

9. Elysian Fields   114            4-1            8

10. Daingerfield   74             3-2            11

11. Brook Hill      63             4-1            13

12. Mineola         53             2-2            14

13. Troup            50             4-1            9

14. White Oak     32             4-1            15

15. Winnsboro     18             2-2            12

Others receiving votes: Malakoff 13; Corrigan-Camden 11; Tenaha 5; Jefferson 2.

 
 

