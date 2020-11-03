There was some major shakeup in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 as three of the Top 5 lost in Week 10.
That allowed Gladewater to grab 12 first-place votes and move into the top spot following its 63-44 win over Sabine.
Malakoff moved up a spot to No. 2. Mineola jumped from No. 6 to No. 3. Timpson went from No. 7 to No. 4 after a 63-0 win over previous No. 5 Joaquin.
Tatum rounds out the Top 5.
Previous No. 1 Daingerfield lost to Hooks 29-28, and previous No. 4 Waskom fell to Elysian Fields 28-21.
Not much changed in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion as the Top 6 of Carthage, Longview, Texas High, Pleasant Grove, Gilmer and Lindale all stayed the same.
Notable games this week are No. 6 Lindale at No. 9 Kilgore, Class 5A No. 2 Highland Park at No. 2 Longview, No. 4 Pleasant Grove at No. 5 Gilmer, No. 3 Texas High at No. 12 Marshall, No. 11 Tyler Legacy at Class 6A No. 21 Rockwall, No. 9 Winnsboro at Pottsboro and Bullard Brook Hill at Tyler Grace Community.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (13) 209 7-0 1
2. Longview (1) 196 5-1 2
3. Texas High 180 5-0 3
4. Pleasant Grove 162 7-2 4
5. Gilmer 153 8-1 5
6. Lindale 141 7-2 6
7. Pine Tree 123 4-0-1 8
8. Whitehouse 116 5-0 9
9. Kilgore 95 7-2 10
10. Jasper 78 7-1 11
11. Tyler Legacy 70 2-3 7
12. Marshall 62 3-2 12
13. Lufkin 34 3-3 15
14. Paris 22 6-3 NR
15. Center 20 6-3 13
Others receiving votes: Palestine 11; Van 5; Bullard 3.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Gladewater (12) 204 8-2 2
2. Malakoff (1) 188 5-2 3
3. Mineola 181 8-1 6
4. Timpson (1) 169 10-0 7
5. Tatum 142 6-1 8
6. Daingerfield 127 7-2 1
7. Hawkins 106 9-0 10
8. Elysian Fields 103 7-2 12
9. Winnsboro 96 7-1 10
10. Waskom 93 7-1 4
11. Joaquin 72 8-1 5
12. Mount Vernon 65 7-2 9
13. Hughes Springs 53 5-2 13
14. Diboll 31 5-3 15
15. Paul Pewitt 12 5-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Tyler Grace Community 11; Bullard Brook Hill 10; West Rusk 10; White Oak 4; Grapeland 2; San Augustine 1.