As Joaquin and Timpson get set for their undefeated clash on Friday night, both teams are in the Top 7 of the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 entering Week 10 of the high school football season.
Daingerfield remained at No. 1 with 201 points and 12 first-place votes. Gladewater, Malakoff and Waskom stayed in their spots behind Daingerfield, and Joaquin moved up a spot into the Top 5.
Malakoff and Joaquin received the other two first-place nods.
Winnsboro, Tyler Grace Community and Diboll all moved into the poll this week.
In Class 6A/5A/4A, Carthage remained at No. 1 with 209 points and 13 first-place votes. No. 2 Longview grabbed the other first-place vote.
The rest of the Top 5 of Texas High, Pleasant Grove and Gilmer remained the same.
Pine Tree moved up two spots to No. 8 following its district win over Marshall.
Lufkin moved back into the Top 15 following a win over New Caney Porter.
Aside from No. 5 Joaquin at No. 7 Timpson, other notable games this week are No. 4 Waskom at No. 12 Elysian Fields, No. 8 Tatum at White Oak, No. 14 Palestine at No. 6 Lindale, Rains at No. 6 Mineola and No. 14 Tyler Grace Community at Dallas Christian (5-0).
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (13) 209 6-0 1
2. Longview (1) 196 4-1 2
3. Texas High 182 4-0 3
4. Pleasant Grove 162 6-2 4
5. Gilmer 141 7-1 5
6. Lindale 136 6-2 7
7. Tyler Legacy 121 2-2 8
8. Pine Tree 114 3-0-1 10
9. Whitehouse 113 4-0 9
10. Kilgore 81 6-2 11
11. Jasper 68 7-1 12
12. Marshall 51 2-2 8
13. Center 47 6-2 13
14. Palestine 23 6-3 15
15. Lufkin 16 2-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Paris 14; Bullard 4; Van 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (12) 201 7-1 1
2. Gladewater 186 7-2 2
3. Malakoff (1) 175 5-2 3
4. Waskom 173 7-0 4
5. Joaquin (1) 147 8-0 6
6. Mineola 141 7-1 7
7. Timpson 123 9-0 8
8. Tatum 108 5-1 9
9. Mount Vernon 91 7-1 5
T10. Hawkins 75 9-0 10
T10. Winnsboro 75 6-1 NR
12. Elysian Fields 58 6-2 11
13. Hughes Springs 35 4-2 14
14. Tyler Grace 29 4-0 NR
15. Diboll 21 5-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Paul Pewitt 13; Grapeland 12; Bullard Brook Hill 4; San Augustine 4; White Oak 4; Rains 3; Tyler All Saints 1; West Rusk 1.