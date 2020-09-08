TYLER — There was a lot of shuffling in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 this week.
Many of the previous top 15 teams either lost or were unable to play for various reasons.
Just Carthage (No. 1) and Henderson (No. 7) held on to its spot from a week ago.
Carthage remained the top team in the poll — this time a unanimous decision — with 225 points. The Bulldogs had a bye last week.
Gilmer jumped to No 2 with the 22-20 win over Henderson. Pleasant Grove dropped a spot to No. 3.
Malakoff vaulted from No. 6 to No. 4, and Lindale rounded out the Top 5.
The biggest moves came from Chapel Hill and Tatum. Chapel Hill moved to 2-0 with a win over Kaufman and went from unranked to No. 8 in the latest poll.
Tatum also moved to 2-0 by knocking off previously No. 5 Daingerfield. That moved the Eagles to No. 10. However, the Eagles will now miss their next two games due to COVID-19 exposure.
Notable games this week are No. 13 Van at No. 5 Lindale and No. 9 Daingerfield at Sabine.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (15) 225 1-0 1
2. Gilmer 206 2-0 3
3. Pleasant Grove 199 1-1 2
4. Malakoff 170 1-1 6
5. Lindale 150 1-1 4
6. Gladewater 114 1-1 9
7. Henderson 105 1-1 7
8. Chapel Hill 80 2-0 NR
9. Daingerfield 77 1-1 5
10. Tatum 76 2-0 NR
11. Kilgore 60 1-1 13
12. San Augustine 53 0-0 10
T13. Van 47 1-1 8
T13. Paul Pewitt 47 1-0 14
15. Waskom 38 1-0 12
Others receiving votes: Rusk 32; Sabine 31; Elysian Fields 24; Harmony 11; Paris 11; Rains 7; Center 6; Mount Vernon 6; Hughes Springs 5; Athens 4; Mineola 4; Grapeland 3; Timpson 1.