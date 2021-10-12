Sabine High School
Sabine is one of five new teams in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.

Carthage, Texas High and Van are the only three undefeated East Texas teams remaining in Class 6A/5A/4A.

Those three teams are all in the top five of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 entering Week 8 of the high school football season.

Carthage is a unanimous No. 1, receiving all 15 first-place votes. Texas High checks in at No. 2, up one spot from last week. Van remains at No. 5. Gilmer (No. 3 with 186 points) and Longview (No. 4 with 178 points) are also in the Top 5.

Canton (5-2) is the only new team in the large-school poll at No. 13.

The entire 10 of the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll remained the exact same with West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Waskom, Tatum, Harmony, Beckville, Gladewater, Elysian Fields and Daingerfield grabbing those spots.

West Rusk received 13 first-place votes, and Timpson earned two first-place votes. West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Harmony and Beckville all remain unbeaten.

Daingerfield was a unanimous selection at the No. 10 slot.

Four of the teams ranked 11 through 15 are new to the poll — No. 11 Sabine, No. 12 Tenaha, No. 14 Troup and No. 15 Malakoff. Mineola checks in at No. 13, dropping two spots after a loss to No. 2 Mount Vernon.

Notable games this week are No. 15 Chapel Hill at No. 6 Kilgore; No. 12 Henderson at Palestine; Jasper at No. 1 Carthage; Jefferson at No. 8 Gladewater; White Oak at No. 11 Sabine; and No. 6 Harmony at No. 14 Troup.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team                 Points       Record      Last Week

1. Carthage (15) 225            5-0            1

2. Texas High      204            5-0            3

3. Gilmer            186            5-1            4

4. Longview        178            5-2            2

5. Van                168            6-0            5

6. Kilgore            147            6-1            8

7. Lindale            130            4-3            9

8. Tyler               113            4-2            10

9. Tyler Legacy    104            3-3            6

10. Rusk             99             5-1            7

11. Pine Tree       78             4-2            13

12. Henderson    47             4-2            12

13. Canton          38             5-2            NR

14. Athens          30             4-2            15

15. Chapel Hill     23             5-2            11

Others receiving votes: Liberty-Eylau 16; Marshall 10; Brownsboro 2; Mabank 2; Jasper 1; Palestine 1.

Dropped out: No. 14 Marshall.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team                 Points       Record      Last Week

1. West Rusk (13) 222          6-0            1

2. Mount Vernon 209            7-0            2

3. Timpson (2)    198            5-0            3

4. Waskom          173            5-1            4

5. Tatum             158            5-1            5

6. Harmony                 151            6-0            6

7. Beckville         140            7-0            7

8. Gladewater     126            4-2            8

9. Elysian Fields   108            5-1            9

10. Daingerfield   90             4-2            10

11. Sabine           47             5-2            NR

12. Tenaha          38             5-2            NR

13. Mineola          35             3-3            11

14. Troup            30              5-2            NR

15. Malakoff        19             3-3            NR

Others receiving votes: Bullard Brook Hill 16; Jefferson 13; Winnsboro 12; Arp 9; Corrigan-Camden 3; White Oak 2; Grapeland 1.

Dropped out: No. 12 Winnsboro; No. 13 Jefferson; No. 14 Arp; No. 14 Corrigan-Camden.

 
 

