Carthage and Malakoff grabbed the No. 1 spots in the final #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2020 high school football season.
Carthage was a unanimous selection in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll.
The remainder of the Top 5 of Texas High, Gilmer, Longview and Lindale remained the same.
Chapel Hill entered the poll at No. 14 following a 49-37 playoff win over Livingston.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Malakoff received seven first-place votes and 202 points to move into the No. 1 slot.
Mineola got three first-place votes and is No. 2, and undefeated Timpson received four first-place votes and checks in at No. 3.
Tatum and Daingerfield round out the Top 5.
Mount Vernon moved from No. 11 to No. 6 after its 51-43 win that eliminated Gladewater from the layoffs. Gladewater dropped from No. 1 to No. 9.
Diboll and West Rusk entered the poll at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively. West Rusk tied for the No. 14 spot with Tyler Grace Community.
Notable games this week are Tatum vs. Grandview, Daingerfield vs. Waskom, Whitehouse at Pine Tree, Elysian Fields vs. Hooks, Malakoff vs. Pottsboro and Hughes Springs vs. West Rusk, which will be on the radio on KYKX 105.7 on Thursday.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14) 210 9-0 1
2. Texas High 193 7-0 2
3. Gilmer 175 10-1 3
4. Longview 171 6-2 4
5. Lindale 156 9-2 5
6. Pleasant Grove 137 8-3 6
7. Whitehouse 133 7-0 8
8. Kilgore 101 8-3 10
9. Pine Tree 92 5-1-1 6
10. Center 83 8-3 11
11. Tyler Legacy 56 2-4 12
12. Van 53 7-4 14
13. Jasper 30 8-2 9
14. Chapel Hill 26 7-4 NR
15. Lufkin 23 3-4 15
Others receiving votes: Paris 17; Marshall 14; Tyler High 8; Nacogdoches 1.
Dropped out: Marshall.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Malakoff (7) 202 7-2 2
2. Mineola (3) 196 10-1 3
3. Timpson (4) 182 11-0 4
4. Tatum 162 8-1 5
5. Daingerfield 142 9-2 6
6. Mount Vernon 139 9-2 11
7. Elysian Fields 125 9-2 8
8. Waskom 110 9-1 9
9. Gladewater 104 8-3 1
10. Paul Pewitt 67 7-3 13
11. Hawkins 49 10-1 7
12. Hughes Springs 48 6-3 15
13. Diboll 36 6-4 NR
T14. Tyler Grace 32 5-1 14
T14. West Rusk 32 7-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Joaquin 17; Winnsboro 14; Carlisle 11; Hooks 3; White Oak 3; Beckville 1.
Dropped out: Joaquin, Winnsboro.