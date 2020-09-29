Some teams just finished Week 5, while schools from Class 6A, Class 5A and TAPPS just kicked off their season.
That led to a lot of shakeup in this week’s version of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 polls.
Carthage took the top spot in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll with 11 first-place votes. Tyler Legacy — fresh off of its 70-32 win over Lufkin — grabbed three first-place votes and checks in at No. 3.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove — Carthage’s opponent this week — lands in the No. 2 slot.
Texas High and Longview round out the top five of the big-school poll.
Daingerfield captured seven first-place votes and landed in the top spot of the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll. Gladewater is second, and the Bears received one first-place nod. Malakoff had six first-place votes and took the third spot.
Rounding out the top five are Waskom and Mount Vernon, both of which are undefeated.
Of the 15 teams in the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, 10 were previously unranked as the Class 4A teams moved out of the poll this week.
Notable games this week are No. 1 Carthage vs. No. 2 Pleasant Grove; No. 5 Longview vs. No. 6 Marshall; No. 3 Tyler Legacy vs. No. 15 Tyler High; No. 8 Lindale vs. No. 14 Chapel Hill.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (11) 207 2-0 1
2. Pleasant Grove 183 3-1 3
3. Tyler Legacy (3) 171 1-0 8
4. Texas High 152 1-0 9
5. Longview 143 0-1 1
6. Marshall 134 1-0 7
7. Gilmer 131 4-1 2
8. Lindale 119 3-2 4
9. Lufkin 87 0-1 4
10. Whitehouse 83 1-0 10
11. Kilgore 55 3-2 13
12. Center 51 4-1 7
13. Pine Tree 50 1-0 14
14. Chapel Hill 47 4-1 11
15. Tyler High 29 0-1 6
Others receiving votes: Athens 19; Jasper 19; Henderson 14; Van 10; Paris 10; Spring Hill 3; Crandall 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (7) 195 4-1 5
2. Gladewater (1) 184 3-2 8
3. Malakoff (6) 178 2-2 6
4. Waskom 142 4-0 12
5. Mount Vernon 113 4-0 NR
6. San Augustine 84 2-1 NR
7. Hughes Springs 78 2-1 NR
8. Grapeland 76 4-1 NR
9. Mineola 67 4-0 NR
10. Joaquin 67 4-0 NR
11. Harleton 51 3-0 NR
12. Elysian Fields 50 3-1 NR
13. Paul Pewitt 46 1-2 NR
14. Tatum 43 2-1 10
15. Diboll 37 1-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Rains 35; Bullard Brook Hill 27; West Rusk 26; Sabine 26; Tyler Grace Community 23; Timpson 20; Atlanta 18; Winnsboro 19; Alto 14; Tenaha 14; Newton 12; Jefferson 8; Lorena 7; DeKalb 2; Garrison 2; Hawkins 1.